The March For Science In Washington Is Political Whether You Like It Or Not
2/6/2017 6:32:24 AM
Scientists and those who love science have spent many hours since the March For Science In Washington was born, hand-wringing about whether or not the march is 'political.' Most of those who are making requests--and in some cases, demands--that it "not be political" fall into one of two categories: white scientists, mostly men, and conservative scientists, also mostly men.
The former seem to want science to be what they've always assumed it was, based on their own fantasy-land perception of it: something pure, above it all, existing in rarefied air that biochemistry tells us would preclude the viability of most living, breathing organisms.
