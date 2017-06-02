|
4 Studies That Could Shake Up The Future Of Regeneration
2/6/2017 6:27:14 AM
In the medical research realm, few things currently generate as much excitement as regenerative medicine’s potential. Right now, scientists are conducting translational research and studying lower-level species that can already regenerate damaged tissue and organs to understand how it happens.
On top of that, researchers are looking into genetic pathways that cultivate physiological and pathological human cell regeneration.
