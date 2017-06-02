 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

4 Studies That Could Shake Up The Future Of Regeneration



2/6/2017 6:27:14 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
In the medical research realm, few things currently generate as much excitement as regenerative medicine’s potential. Right now, scientists are conducting translational research and studying lower-level species that can already regenerate damaged tissue and organs to understand how it happens.

On top of that, researchers are looking into genetic pathways that cultivate physiological and pathological human cell regeneration.


Read at MedCity News


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 