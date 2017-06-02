 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Eli Lilly (LLY)'s Social Media Guru, A Man Who Actually Listened To Patients, Dies Suddenly



2/6/2017 6:25:06 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Gerald “Jerry” Matczak, lead consultant in clinical innovation at Eli Lilly & Co., was a rare breed in the pharmaceutical world, someone who not only embraced social media, but also listened to activist patients.

Matczak died suddenly on Thursday at age 54. The cause of death was not immediately known.

“He didn’t show up to a meeting yesterday,” said Cathy Collett, an Indianapolis resident who advocates for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Read at MedCity News


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 