GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)'s Incoming CEO Preps for Deals, R&D Decisions on New Drugs
2/6/2017 6:14:36 AM
Emma Walmsley, GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK.L) incoming CEO, will take over Britain's biggest drugmaker at a challenging time but the 47-year-old also inherits the flexibility to do deals and make key choices on new drugs.
Just four days before Walmsley moves into the top job on April 1, U.S. regulators could approve the first substitutable generic version of GSK's inhaled lung drug Advair, which has raked in more than a $1 billion in sales every year since 2001.
Walmsley is expected to formally present her strategic vision for the company in the summer.
