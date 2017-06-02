|
Biggest Breast Cancer Breakthrough: Map Links Breast Cancer Cell Shape And Genes To Disease Outcomes, Institute of Cancer Research in London Study
2/6/2017 6:12:35 AM
Scientists at the Institute of Cancer Research in London took a closer look at cell shapes in millions of imaging scans of more than 300,000 breast cancer cells and information for about 28,000 genes. They discovered that the changes in cell shape, which can result from physical pressures on the tumor, are turned into changes in gene activity.
The researchers then mapped out this cell shape-gene network and used the map to analyze samples from breast cancer patients who participated in the Molecular Taxonomy of Breast Cancer International Consortium (METABRIC) Study.
