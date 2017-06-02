|
SoCal's Acadia (ACAD) Moves Higher on Takeover Speculation
2/6/2017 6:05:59 AM
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was off to a relatively normal day in the market today. At the open, the stock was trading slightly in the green. From there, it found it's way to the red, then saw more movement in both directions, keeping it right around the breakeven point. However, the stock started to skyrocket minutes ago as chatter started to surface about a potential takeover. Below, we'll talk about what we're seeing from the stock, the potential takeover, and what we'll be watching for with regard to ACAD ahead.
