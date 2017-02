Amgen (AMGN)'s Repatha Will Test The New Drug Pricing Reality

The epic battle between drug makers and the insurers and pharmacy benefit managers that pay for their medicines just opened a fascinating new front.Amgen Inc.'s earnings report Thursday afternoon was largely overshadowed by its announcement that its cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha succeeded in a clinical trial designed to prove it helps prevent heart attacks and other cardiovascular events.But this isn't yet enough to ensure widespread payer and patient acceptance of the drug, given its $14,000 annual cost.