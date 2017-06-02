 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

World's Scientists Offer Their Labs To Colleagues Stranded By Trump's Immigration Ban



2/6/2017 5:54:47 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
While all of the major scientific and medical research societies have issued statements decrying President Trump's executive order prohibiting travelers to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries, the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO) has gone a step further.

Late Wednesday, the 29-member state research entity launched their Science Solidarity webpage, a resource where US-based scientists stranded abroad could connect with laboratories in their discipline and locality to continue their work temporarily. The list acts as a clearinghouse where scientists can directly contact potential hosts, independent of EMBO administration.

Read at Forbes


comments powered by Disqus
Forbes
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 