World's Scientists Offer Their Labs To Colleagues Stranded By Trump's Immigration Ban
2/6/2017 5:54:47 AM
While all of the major scientific and medical research societies have issued statements decrying President Trump's executive order prohibiting travelers to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries, the European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO) has gone a step further.
Late Wednesday, the 29-member state research entity launched their Science Solidarity webpage, a resource where US-based scientists stranded abroad could connect with laboratories in their discipline and locality to continue their work temporarily. The list acts as a clearinghouse where scientists can directly contact potential hosts, independent of EMBO administration.
