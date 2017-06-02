 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Who Bears The Brunt Of New Quarantine Costs?



2/6/2017 5:52:50 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
The question of how much power the government should exercise to keep Americans safe is a complicated and controversial issue; one that is the root of much of the conflict arising since President Donald Trump took office two weeks ago. Trump’s travel ban on visitors from seven majority-Muslim countries has civil liberties protesters up in arms. However, Trump and his supporters believe these extreme steps are necessary to protect the country from terrorist attacks.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 