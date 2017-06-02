|
Who Bears The Brunt Of New Quarantine Costs?
2/6/2017 5:52:50 AM
The question of how much power the government should exercise to keep Americans safe is a complicated and controversial issue; one that is the root of much of the conflict arising since President Donald Trump took office two weeks ago. Trump’s travel ban on visitors from seven majority-Muslim countries has civil liberties protesters up in arms. However, Trump and his supporters believe these extreme steps are necessary to protect the country from terrorist attacks.
comments powered by