3 Reasons TransEnterix (TRXC) Stock Could Fall

|
2/6/2017 5:51:22 AM
2016 was supposed to be a transformative year for TransEnterix (NYSEMKT:TRXC), but it turned out to be a bit of a nightmare instead. Investors were hoping the company would win regulatory approval for its low-cost SurgiBot system, but those hopes were dashed after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected its submission.
In response, TransEnterix has shifted all of its resources to the launch of its Senhance Surgery system, which was formerly called the ALF-X. While it is possible that the Senhance system could go on to become a smashing success, here's a look at three reasons why TransEnterix's stock could continue to disappoint investors.
comments powered by