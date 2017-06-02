 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

3 Reasons TransEnterix (TRXC) Stock Could Fall



2/6/2017 5:51:22 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
2016 was supposed to be a transformative year for TransEnterix (NYSEMKT:TRXC), but it turned out to be a bit of a nightmare instead. Investors were hoping the company would win regulatory approval for its low-cost SurgiBot system, but those hopes were dashed after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected its submission.

In response, TransEnterix has shifted all of its resources to the launch of its Senhance Surgery system, which was formerly called the ALF-X. While it is possible that the Senhance system could go on to become a smashing success, here's a look at three reasons why TransEnterix's stock could continue to disappoint investors.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 