2 Biotech Stocks That Could Be in Trouble if President Trump's Proposals Become Reality
2/6/2017 5:36:15 AM
Help or hurt?
That's the question investors are trying to answer about how President Trump's policies might impact healthcare stocks. So far, specific policy proposals put forward by the president appear likely to cause significant problems for certain healthcare stocks. Here's why three of President Trump's policies could be downright terrible for Molina Healthcare, Mallinckrodt, and Illumina.
Obamacare repeal
President Trump and the GOP-led Congress have made it clear that repealing Obamacare is a top priority. While most Americans are focused on how a repeal would impact the individual health insurance market, a roll-back of the Medicaid expansion spurred by the Affordable Care Act would also be disruptive. Molina Healthcare would be hit hard by both changes.
