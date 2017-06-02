|
The Bill Trump's HHS Nominee Helped Passed That Benefited This Healthcare Giant
President Trump's nominee to be the nation's top health official introduced legislation last May that benefited a health company he had recently invested in.
The $15,000 purchase of shares in McKesson is but the latest financial action raising questions about possible conflicts of interest during the confirmation battle over Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga. The orthopedic surgeon was approved by the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday and his nomination will soon be voted on by the full Senate.
