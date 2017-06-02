|
Eli Lilly (LLY) Seeks "Voluntary Exits" From 200 Researchers
2/6/2017 5:15:14 AM
Eli Lilly is bringing out the corporate ax and aiming it at its R&D operations.
Just weeks after the company announced plans to lay off 485 staffers that had been involved in the failed solanezumab program, the company spread word on Friday that it’s looking for 200 researchers to take a “voluntary exit.”
A spokesperson for Lilly tells me that this amount to about 3% of the company’s total research staff. And the cuts aren’t being aimed at any particular unit.
