LabCorp (LH) Makes a $8 Billion+ Proposal to CRO PPD (PPDI)
2/6/2017 5:11:43 AM
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp) is in talks to acquire contract researcher Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC (PPD) for more than $8 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Such a deal would be LabCorp's largest acquisition ever, advancing its strategy of combining laboratory testing services under one corporate umbrella following its acquisition of contract research organization Covance Inc in 2015 for $5.7 billion.
LabCorp was just one of the parties participating in an auction for private equity-owned PPD, which has also attracted interest from buyout firms, the people said.
