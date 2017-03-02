|
WuXi AppTec's STA Pharma To Expand Changzhou Site
2/3/2017 12:13:24 PM
February 3, 3017 -- SynTheAll (STA) Pharma, WuXi AppTec's small-molecule process development and manufacturing subsidiary, announced plans to expand its one-year-old Changzhou campus. In the short term, STA will raise its headcount to 300 scientists from 200 and increase reactor volume from 290 cubic meters to 490 cubic meters. Eventually, STA expects the site will be home to 500 scientists and offer 1,500 cubic meters of reactor volume. In 2014, WuXi sold 11% of STA to management and outside investors, listing the company on China's OTC exchange, NEEQ. The funding valued STA at $1.3 billion.
