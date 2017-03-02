Pharmapack Europe Award Winners 2017 – 20 Years Of Innovations

Best Exhibitor Innovation:

•Patient Compliance: August Faller GmbH & Co. KG - Pharma Compliance Pack •Ease of use & Patient Compliance: EVEON – Intuity®Ject

•Patient Safety: Multi-Color Corporation – SMART Packaging Solution

•Patient Centricity & Customization: Nemera – Safelia®



Best Health Product:

•Patient Compliance: Celgene – OTEZLA® (apremilast) Titration Pack

•Eco-Design: Sanofi Pasteur & Campak – Compact Box



Paris, 2nd February 2017: Pharmapack Europe (#PharmapackEU), organised by UBM EMEA, announce the winners of the 2017 Pharmapack Awards. Due to the outstanding quality of entries, four innovations were selected in the Exhibitor Innovation category, and two winners received awards in the Health Product category.

The Innovation Gallery displayed all 19 cutting edge exhibitor finalists, with the winners of both awards categories announced on February 1st during the prestigious Pharmapack 20-years party. In the Exhibitor Innovation category, the winners were: August Faller GmbH & Co. KG - Pharma Compliance Pack; EVEON - Intuity®Ject; Multi-Color Corporation – SMART Packaging Solution; and Nemera – Safelia®.

In the Health Product category two winners received recognition, Celgene’s OTEZLA (apremilast) Titrition Pack for their contribution to “patient compliance”, and Sanofi Pasteur & Campak for “Eco-Design” with the Compact Box.

OTEZLA (apremilast) Titrition Pack by Celgene was recognised for its design that maximizes patient compliance to titration-dosing schedule. Containing three different strengths of Otezla® pills (10mg, 20mg, 30mg) and easy to read and understand instructions, it promotes patient adherence and compliance to the Otezla® titration dosing regimen.

The Compact Box, created by the partnership of Sanofi Pasteur and Campak, simultaneously improves environmental footprint, customer convenience, supply chain costs and industrial performance. The breakthrough enables packaging volume to be reduced by 50% and eliminates the need for PVC blisters. Reduction is achieved through using continuous motion technology, and cold chain benefits include a 30% improvement in distribution costs.

Anne Schumacher, Brand Director at Pharmapack Europe, commented “the entire event is dedicated to innovation, from the products on the show floor through to the content sessions, but the awards provide international recognition and are very much the crowning glory of Pharmapack Europe each year. All the exhibitor awards’ finalists are featured in the Innovation Gallery and Innovation Tours. But beyond this, we also introduced the new Pharmapack Start-up Hub, to showcase the most cutting edge early stage innovations. There has been such a breadth of technologies on show this week, with the judging panel acknowledging the exceptionally high standard of entries, so I would like to offer my congratulations to the winners for the benefits they are bringing to healthcare.”

The Pharma Compliance Pack by August Faller GmbH & Co. received the Best Exhibitor Innovation for “Patient Compliance”. This unique innovation – which also features authenticity protection – guides the patient easily through the medication by incorporating perforated tabs, that are removed before a tablet is taken, meaning blisters can only be withdrawn in “portions”. As a result, the patient takes their medication at the right time, in the correct order, and in the prescribed amount – promoting much improved treatment adherence.

Intuity®Ject by EVEON was selected as the Best Exhibitor Innovation for “Ease of use & Patient compliance”. This is an industry first; it’s the only fully automated injector that adapts to vials. The all-in-one platform provides automated preparation and administration, with a modular design to adapt to primary containers. It also works with viscous drugs and can monitor batch numbers, date/time and volumes delivered – transmitting this information to patient or healthcare professional.

Best Exhibitor Innovation for “Patient Safety”, the Multi-Color Corporation’s SMART Packaging Solution transforms standard packaging into effective, interactive touchpoints for use throughout the drug supply chain. This means you can communicate with various users, whilst also offering security and logistics management for traceability and tamper evidence. The innovation includes copy proof QR code, NFC/RFID technologies, proof of purchase and an analytics dashboard.

Finally, Nemera’s Safelia® was bestowed the award for Best Exhibitor Innovation for “Patient Centricity & Customization”. An innovative autoinjector used for the delivery of 1ml and 2.25ml prefilled syringes; it is able to administer both high volumes and high viscosities through thinner needles. Providing automatic needle insertion, injection and needle retraction, Safelia® can be customized to specific patient cohorts and formulations – including the most difficult ones (viscous, fragile, non-Newtonian behaviour).

“In the past two decades, the high calibre products from exhibitors and visitors is a testament to the heart of innovation that permeates our sector and event. This year, our winners were those who excelled through patient compliance, digital integration, sustainability and automation – continuously breaking boundaries and developing the revolutionary solutions of tomorrow.” added Schumacher.