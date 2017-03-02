Brooks Life Science Systems (BRKS) Optimizes Workflow And Improves Sample Throughput With New FluidX IntelliXcap Decapper

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Feb. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Life Science Systems, a global leader in automated solutions for temperature-controlled storage and management of compounds and biological samples, continues its commitment to innovation with the launch of the FluidX IntelliXcap capper and decapper. With a compact yet modular design, the versatile IntelliXcap is the industry's only 96-format full rack system to feature an interchangeable cartridge and an advanced storage media detection sensor for managing multiple tube types, allowing users to decap a complete rack of tubes in as little as 20 seconds.

"Our advanced automation technology enables us to deliver increased throughput, ease of use and high system reliability in our delivery of IntelliXcap, which has created a new benchmark for the next generation of cappers/decappers," said Robin Grimwood, Vice President and General Manager, Brooks Life Science Systems Automation Solutions. "The FluidX brand continues to build on its market leading presence with IntelliXcap as the fastest, most flexible and reliable multi-tube capper/decapper system in the market."

IntelliXcap features user-friendly functionality including quick installation, integrated touch panel controls, and a stage extension for fully automated workflow integration, making the system ideal for any laboratory managing compound or biological samples.

"The industry innovation from FluidX in the development of 2D tubes and automated sample storage instruments have long enabled optimized workflows and reliable handling processes that helps ensure the highest sample integrity," added Grimwood.

The IntelliXcap capper/decapper will be available through Brooks and authorized global dealers in February 2017. The system will be on display at the Brooks Life Science Systems booth (#1512) during SLAS 2017, in Washington, DC from Feb. 4-8.

For more information on Brooks Life Science Systems, visit www.brooks.com/lifescience.

About Brooks Life Science Systems

Brooks Life Science Systems, a division of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS), is a leading worldwide provider of automation and cryogenic systems for comprehensive life sciences compound and sample management solutions. Brooks offers a broad range of products and services for sample management in temperatures of -20°C to -150°C, including outsourced service solutions across the complete life cycle of biological samples. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with direct operations in North America, Europe and Asia.

