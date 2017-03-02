Landauer (LDR) Announces Date And Time For Announcement Of Fiscal 2017 First Quarter Results And Conference Call

GLENWOOD, Ill., Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Landauer, Inc. (NYSE: LDR), a recognized leader in personal and environmental radiation measurement and monitoring and outsourced medical physics services, today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 after the market close on Thursday, February 9, 2017.

The Company will also host a conference call for investors on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Investors may access the live call by dialing 866-866-1542 (within the United States and Canada), or 707-294-1539 (international callers), passcode 65124896, or by visiting the "Investors" page on the Company's website at http://www.landauer.com. Please log on to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Investors may access a replay of the call by dialing 855-859-2056 (within the United States and Canada), or 404-537-3406 (international callers), passcode 65124896, which will be available through Saturday, March 11, 2017. The replay will also be available on Landauer's website for 30 days following the call.

About Landauer

Landauer is a leading global provider of technical and analytical services to determine occupational and environmental radiation exposure, as well as the leading domestic provider of outsourced medical physics services. For more than 50 years, the Company has provided complete radiation dosimetry services to hospitals, medical and dental offices, universities, national laboratories, nuclear facilities and other industries in which radiation poses a potential threat to employees. Landauer's services include the manufacture of various types of radiation detection monitors, the distribution and collection of the monitors to and from customers, and the analysis and reporting of exposure findings. The Company provides its dosimetry services to approximately 1.8 million individuals globally. In addition, through its Medical Physics segment, the Company provides therapeutic and imaging physics services to the medical physics community. For information about Landauer, please visit their website at http://www.landauer.com.

For Further Information Contact:

Michael DeGraff

Sard Verbinnen & Co

Phone: 312.895.4734

Email: mdegraff@sardverb.com

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landauer-inc-announces-date-and-time-for-announcement-of-fiscal-2017-first-quarter-results-and-conference-call-300401571.html

SOURCE Landauer, Inc.