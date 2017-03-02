Array BioPharma (ARRY) To Report Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of Fiscal 2017 On February 9, 2017

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 and hold a conference call to discuss those results on Thursday, February 9, 2017. Ron Squarer, Chief Executive Officer, will lead the call.
Date:
Thursday, February 9, 2017
Time:
9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Toll-Free:
(844) 464-3927
Toll:
(765) 507-2598
Pass Code:
31445131
Webcast, including Replay and Conference Call Slides:
http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/x7g45956
About Array BioPharma
Array BioPharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer. Five registration studies are currently advancing related to three cancer drugs. These programs include binimetinib (MEK162), encorafenib (LGX818) and selumetinib (AstraZeneca).
To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/array-biopharma-to-report-financial-results-for-the-second-quarter-of-fiscal-2017-on-february-9-2017-300401520.html
SOURCE Array BioPharma Inc.