Array BioPharma (ARRY) To Report Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of Fiscal 2017 On February 9, 2017

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 and hold a conference call to discuss those results on Thursday, February 9, 2017. Ron Squarer, Chief Executive Officer, will lead the call.

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2017 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Toll-Free: (844) 464-3927 Toll: (765) 507-2598 Pass Code: 31445131





Webcast, including Replay and Conference Call Slides:

http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/x7g45956

About Array BioPharma

Array BioPharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer. Five registration studies are currently advancing related to three cancer drugs. These programs include binimetinib (MEK162), encorafenib (LGX818) and selumetinib (AstraZeneca).

