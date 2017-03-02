 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Array BioPharma (ARRY) To Report Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of Fiscal 2017 On February 9, 2017



2/3/2017 11:42:53 AM

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 and hold a conference call to discuss those results on Thursday, February 9, 2017.  Ron Squarer, Chief Executive Officer, will lead the call.

Date:

Thursday, February 9, 2017

Time:

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll-Free:

(844) 464-3927

Toll:

(765) 507-2598

Pass Code:

31445131



Webcast, including Replay and Conference Call Slides:
http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/x7g45956 

About Array BioPharma
Array BioPharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer. Five registration studies are currently advancing related to three cancer drugs. These programs include binimetinib (MEK162), encorafenib (LGX818) and selumetinib (AstraZeneca).

CONTACT:

Tricia Haugeto


Array BioPharma Inc.


(303) 386-1193


thaugeto@arraybiopharma.com

 

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/array-biopharma-to-report-financial-results-for-the-second-quarter-of-fiscal-2017-on-february-9-2017-300401520.html

SOURCE Array BioPharma Inc.

Read at BioSpace.com


