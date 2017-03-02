Cardinal Health (CAH) Board Of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.4489 per share. This quarterly dividend will be payable on April 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 3.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Inc. is a global, integrated healthcare services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospital systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices worldwide. The company provides clinically-proven medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency. Cardinal Health connects patients, providers, payers, pharmacists and manufacturers for integrated care coordination and better patient management. Backed by nearly 100 years of experience, with more than 37,000 employees in nearly 60 countries, Cardinal Health ranks among the top 25 on the Fortune 500. For more information, visit cardinalhealth.com, follow @CardinalHealth on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/cardinal-health.

