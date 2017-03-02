Allergan (AGN) Declares First Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.70 Per Ordinary Share

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) today announced that its Board of Directors is proceeding with its previously announced cash dividend of $0.70 per ordinary share for the first quarter of 2017. The dividend will be paid on March 28th, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28th, 2017.

"Allergan's first dividend highlights our continued confidence in our long-term business strategy, profitability and strong cash flows, while reinforcing our commitment to maximizing shareholder returns. We expect to increase our dividend on an annual basis over time. We also retain firepower to continue strengthening our growth through investment in accretive transactions and stepping stone R&D deals," said Brent Saunders, Chairman, CEO and President of Allergan.

About Allergan plc

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a bold, global pharmaceutical company and a leader in a new industry model Growth Pharma. Allergan is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceuticals, devices and biologic products for patients around the world.

Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

Allergan is an industry leader in Open Science, the Company's R&D model, which defines our approach to identifying and developing game-changing ideas and innovation for better patient care. This approach has led to Allergan building one of the broadest development pipelines in the pharmaceutical industry with 70+ mid-to-late stage pipeline programs in development.

Our Company's success is powered by our more than 16,000 global colleagues' commitment to being Bold for Life. Together, we build bridges, power ideas, act fast and drive results for our customers and patients around the world by always doing what is right.

With commercial operations in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives every day.

For more information, visit Allergan's website at www.Allergan.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements contained in this press release that refer to future events or other non-historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Allergan's current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by law, Allergan disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Payment of the ordinary share divident is subject to applicable law. Actual results may differ materially from Allergan's current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Allergan's business. These factors include, among others, the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of FDA approvals or actions, if any; the impact of competitive products and pricing; market acceptance of and continued demand for Allergan's products; difficulties or delays in manufacturing; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Allergan's periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to Allergan's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. Except as expressly required by law, Allergan disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS: Allergan:

Investors:

Lisa DeFrancesco

(862) 261-7152





Media:

Mark Marmur

(862) 261-7558

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allergan-declares-first-quarterly-cash-dividend-of-070-per-ordinary-share-300401787.html

SOURCE Allergan plc