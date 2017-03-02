|
Japanese Regulators Approve AmoyDx’s ROS1 Fusion CDx For Lung Cancer Drug
2/3/2017 10:30:32 AM
• February 3, 2017 –Amoy Diagnostics of Xiamen, China today announced that it has received regulatory approval from Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) for its ROS1 fusion PCR assay as a companion diagnostics for Pfizer's ROS1 inhibitor Xalkori (crizotinib).
AmoyDx ROS1 fusion kit is approved as?OncoGuide AmoyDx ROS1???????????by Riken Genesis (AmoyDx’s MAH in Japan), to identify advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients who habor ROS1 gene fusion and therefore might benefit from crizotinib. ROS1 gene rearrangements occur in about 2.4% of Asian patients with NSCLC. An estimated 1.5 million new cases of NSCLC are diagnosed worldwide each year.
AmoyDx ROS1 fusion kit detects 14 ROS1 gene fusions, which uses RT-PCR technology to analyze tumor messenger RNA from human tumor tissue or body fluids, and can provide results within 2.5 hours on most commercially available real-time PCR instruments. The kit has also obtained CE mark in 2013 and Chinese FDA approval in 2014.
The PMDA’s approval of companion diagnostics is based on the data from the clinical study used to support the approval. In June 2016, American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting posted that the Phase II clinical trial of crizotinib in East Asia had shown durable responses in 127 patients with ALK-negative and ROS1-positive metastatic NSCLC. The patients’ ROS1 status were determined using AmoyDx RT-PCR assay. The response rate on independent review was 69% (95% CI: 61–77), with a median progression-free survival of 13.4 months.
“We are excited for the approval of ROS1 kit in Japan, which is the first Chinese product for CDx on precision medicine,” said Dr. Li-Mou Zheng, CEO of AmoyDx, “and next step, we will soon receive regulatory approval in South Korea and Taiwan, to expand the use of ROS1 testing.”
About AmoyDx
Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd. (AmoyDx) is the pioneer in leading the technology development and industrialization of molecular diagnostics of Chinese oncology precision medicine. AmoyDx is the biggest provider of oncology molecular diagnostic products and personalized testing services in China, as well as a service center of tumor biomarker analysis. We have a market-leading portfolio of molecular diagnostics, and have been the partner of several major pharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit our website: www.amoydx.com.
About Riken Genesis
Riken Genesis Co., Ltd. was established in 2007 as a Riken venture company and contract genomics analysis service provider, leveraging the genome analysis resources of Riken Research Institute.
comments powered by