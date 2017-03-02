|
Catalyst Biosciences To Present At 19th Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference
2/3/2017 10:27:06 AM
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:CBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines to address hematology indications, today announced that Nassim Usman, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the 19th Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference, being held in New York City February 13-14, 2017.
BIO CEO & Investor Conference – Catalyst Biosciences Presentation Details
Date: Monday, February 13, 2017
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Waldorf Astoria, Louis XVI Room
To schedule a meeting with the Catalyst Biosciences management team at this conference, please contact LifeSci Advisors.
About Catalyst
Catalyst is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines to address hematology indications. Catalyst is focused on the field of hemostasis, including the subcutaneous prophylaxis of hemophilia and facilitating surgery in individuals with hemophilia. Catalyst’s most advanced program is an improved next-generation coagulation Factor VIIa variant, marzeptacog alfa (activated), that has successfully completed an intravenous Phase 1 clinical trial in individuals with severe hemophilia A or B. Catalyst is also developing a next-generation Factor IX variant, CB 2679d/ISU304, that is in advanced preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.catbio.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statement of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, and plans are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Catalyst’s clinical trial timelines and the potential uses and benefits of subcutaneously dosed marzeptacog alfa (activated) and CB 2679d/ISU304. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Catalyst makes, including, but not limited to, the risk that trials and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes, that human trials will not replicate the results from animal studies, that potential adverse effects may arise from the testing or use of Catalyst’s products, including the generation of antibodies, the risk that costs required to develop or manufacture Catalyst’s products will be higher than anticipated, competition and other factors that affect our ability to successfully develop, manufacture and commercialize our product candidates described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Catalyst does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Contacts:
Investors:
Fletcher Payne, CFO
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.
650.871.0761
investors@catbio.com
Media:
Denise Powell
Red House Consulting, LLC
510.703.9491
denise@redhousecomms.com
