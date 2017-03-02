|
UV-Cap GmbH & Co KG Acquires Scil Proteins GmbH, Company Will Be Renamed Navigo Proteins
2/3/2017 10:22:44 AM
Halle (Saale), Germany – 3rd February 2017 – Scil Proteins GmbH, the expert protein engineering company for affinity ligands and targeted carriers, today announced that UV-Cap GmbH & Co KG, Ravensburg, has acquired 100% of the shares of Scil Proteins from Bionet Ventures GmbH, Munich. The Company will be renamed to Navigo Proteins GmbH. All staff and management will be retained.
The new Navigo Proteins will operate through two separate business units; Navigo Precision Targeting and Navigo Precision Capturing. Navigo Precision Targeting will focus on diagnostics, imaging and therapeutics, whilst Navigo Precision Capturing will produce affinity products for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. This structure will support continued growth and accelerate Navigo Proteins’ commercialisation strategy.
Henning Afflerbach, CEO of Navigo Proteins stated: “This is a natural next growth step in the evolution and value creation strategy for our business. UV-Cap’s global industry network and in-depth knowledge of the biopharmaceutical sector will further support our mission to provide novel targeted molecules for use in both precision medicine and biomanufacturing.”
Udo J. Vetter, Founder and Managing Director of UV-Cap added: “We are excited to be able to support the long term aspiration of the team at the new Navigo Proteins. Their established technologies hold great potential to add substantial value to the growing fields of diagnostics, imaging and therapy in precision medicine as well as bioprocessing, helping to expand therapeutic pipelines and accelerate product development.”
Brian Hunter, Managing Director of BioNet Ventures commented: “We are confident that UV-Cap’s backing will accelerate and strengthen Navigo Proteins’ future development, providing an environment for enhanced growth and ensuring continuity. We are pleased that the management and team will continue to be focused on collaborations with industrial partners from the bioprocessing, targeted imaging and therapy and the precision diagnostics industries.”
comments powered by