AtriCure (ATRC) To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2016 Financial Results

MASON, Ohio--Please replace the release with the headline, AtriCure Announces Preliminary Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016, dated Feb. 3, 2017 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The corrected release reads:

ATRICURE TO ANNOUNCE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS

AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in treatments for atrial fibrillation (Afib) and left atrial appendage (LAA) management, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results on Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

AtriCure will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results. The call may be accessed through an operator by calling (844) 884-9951 for domestic callers and (661) 378-9661 for international callers using conference ID number 45358078. A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting the Investors page of AtriCure’s corporate website at ir.atricure.com. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company that provides innovative solutions designed to decrease the global Afib epidemic. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first and only surgical device approved for the treatment of persistent and longstanding persistent forms of Afib in patients undergoing certain open concomitant procedures. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Management (LAAM) exclusion device is the most widely sold device worldwide that is indicated for the occlusion of the left atrial appendage. AtriCure believes electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons are adopting its technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. Afib affects more than 33 million people worldwide. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.