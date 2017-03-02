AtriCure (ATRC) To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2016 Financial Results

MASON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the headline, AtriCure Announces
Preliminary Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016, dated Feb. 3,
2017 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.
The corrected release reads:
ATRICURE TO ANNOUNCE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2016 FINANCIAL
RESULTS
AtriCure,
Inc. (Nasdaq:
ATRC), a leading innovator in treatments for atrial fibrillation
(Afib) and left atrial appendage (LAA) management, today announced that
it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
on Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
AtriCure will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on
Tuesday, February 28, 2017 to discuss its fourth quarter and full year
2016 financial results. The call may be accessed through an operator by
calling (844) 884-9951 for domestic callers and (661) 378-9661 for
international callers using conference ID number 45358078. A live audio
webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting the Investors
page of AtriCure’s corporate website at ir.atricure.com.
A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the
presentation.
About AtriCure
AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company that provides innovative
solutions designed to decrease the global Afib epidemic. AtriCure’s
Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first and only surgical device
approved for the treatment of persistent and longstanding persistent
forms of Afib in patients undergoing certain open concomitant
procedures. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Management (LAAM)
exclusion device is the most widely sold device worldwide that is
indicated for the occlusion of the left atrial appendage. AtriCure
believes electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons are adopting
its technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related
complications. Afib affects more than 33 million people worldwide. For
more information, visit AtriCure.com
or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.