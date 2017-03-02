Span-America Medical Systems, Inc. (SPAN) Expects To Receive Insurance Proceeds Following Death Of Company Founder And Former CEO, Donald C. Spann

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Span-America Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAN) announced today that
the company’s founder and former Chief Executive Officer, Donald C.
Spann, passed away on January 6, 2017. He was age 82. As previously
reported, the company has had retirement and resignation agreements in
place since 1993 when Mr. Spann retired from the company. These
agreements provided for payments of $113,561 per year to Mr. Spann and
his former wife. Mr. Spann’s former wife survives him, so in accordance
with these agreements, the company will continue to make the retirement
payments to Ms. Spann for the remainder of her life.
“Critical Accounting Policies – Present Value
of Deferred Compensation”
To help fund the company’s payment obligations under the retirement
arrangement, the company owns and is the beneficiary of three life
insurance policies on Mr. Spann that were put in place from 1981 through
1993. These policies had a total death benefit of approximately $3.3
million and a total cash value of approximately $2.6 million as of
December 31, 2016. The cash value of these policies has been recorded in
“Other assets” on the Company’s balance sheet. As of December 31, 2016,
the company had recognized a liability of approximately $380,000, which
represents the present value of the expected future retirement payments
to be made to Ms. Spann. This liability has been recorded in “Accrued
and sundry liabilities” and “Deferred compensation” on the company’s
balance sheet.
As a result of Mr. Spann’s death, the company expects to receive the
life insurance proceeds of approximately $3.3 million in cash. We will
remove from the company’s balance sheet the associated cash value of the
life insurance policies of approximately $2.6 million. The difference
between the total life insurance proceeds and the total cash values of
the policies is approximately $700,000 and will be recorded as
non-operating income in the second quarter of fiscal 2017. The resulting
effect on the company’s financial statements from these transactions
will be as follows:
-
“Cash and cash equivalents” on the balance sheet will increase by
approximately $3.3 million.
-
“Other assets” on the balance sheet will decrease by approximately
$2.6 million, which is the cash value of the life insurance policies
prior to Mr. Spann’s death.
-
“Non-operating income” on the income statement will increase by
approximately $700,000.
For more information, see Notes 2, 7 and 11 in the Notes to Consolidated
Financial Statements and “Critical Accounting Policies – Present Value
of Deferred Compensation” in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of
Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the Company’s annual
report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 1, 2016.
Forward-Looking Statements
We have made forward-looking statements in this release regarding our
expectations for changes to the Company’s financial statements as a
result of the death of the Company’s founder and former CEO. We wish to
caution the reader that these statements involve estimates of life
insurance proceeds, cash values and income. These amounts are based on
data available to the Company as of December 31, 2016, and are subject
to change between the current value date of December 31, 2016, and the
date the life insurance proceeds are actually received. The differences
between the estimated values and the actual values could be caused by
changes in the market values of the underlying investments in the life
insurance policies, which could change the amount of life insurance
proceeds received and the cash values of the policies. We are not
responsible for changes made to this document by wire services or
Internet services.
