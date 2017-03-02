BrainLAB AG Raises Awareness About Radiosurgery For Brain Metastases Patients On World Cancer Day 2017

Medical technology leader highlights stereotactic radiosurgery as
alternative to whole brain radiation therapy for patients with multiple
brain metastases
In support of World Cancer Day 2017, which aims to bring global
attention to cancer, Brainlab,
attention to cancer, Brainlab,
a leader in cancer-fighting technologies, raises awareness about
metastatic brain cancer and the revolutionary new methods being used to
treat the disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 14
million new cases of cancer are diagnosed every year, with that number
expected to rise by 70% over the next two decades. Cancers of the lung,
breast, skin, colon and kidney present the highest risk of metastasizing
to the brain.
“On World Cancer Day, we want
to help raise awareness about the options cancer patients have to fight
both their primary and metastatic disease.”
As treatments improve, in combination with early detection, cancer
patients are living longer, resulting in higher incidence of brain
metastases, according to the American Brain Tumor Association (ABTA).
One of the most prevalent procedures for treating multiple brain
metastases is whole brain radiation therapy (WBRT) despite increasing
evidence that WBRT can lead to significant cognitive side effects and
the existence of alternative, less severe treatment options for the
majority of cases. New developments in stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS),
however, have shown effective, time-efficient means to treat multiple
brain metastases while preserving cognitive function.
“Why continue using a treatment approach like WBRT that can result in
the significant, long-term, irreversible side effects of memory loss,
dementia, when with a carefully constructed clinical approach of
radiosurgery in close and careful follow-up, the outcomes are
comparable,” commented Dwight Heron, M.D., Radiation Oncologist at
University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute & UPMC CancerCenter*.
Brainlab strives to increase access to and consistency of radiosurgery
treatments. The Novalis
Radiosurgery program is now available in over 430 hospitals
worldwide. With Novalis Certified, Brainlab promotes the safe and
effective delivery of radiosurgery through rigorous audits of these
Novalis Radiosurgery sites by an independent expert group. These
thorough reviews include examination of training and qualifications,
quality assurance, policies, procedures and clinical protocols to help
ensure that facilities offer high quality, consistent treatments to
their patients.
“When it comes to the treatment of cancer, Brainlab has always been
dedicated to defining and shaping the future of advanced medical
technology,” commented Stefan
To learn more about Brainlab radiosurgery, visit brainlab.com/radiosurgery-products.
*Dwight Heron, M.D. is a paid clinical consultant for Brainlab
About Brainlab
Brainlab develops, manufactures and markets software-driven medical
technology, enabling access to advanced, less invasive patient
treatments.
Brainlab technology powers treatments in radiosurgery as well as
numerous surgical fields including neurosurgery, orthopedic, ENT, CMF,
spine and trauma. Founded in Munich in 1989, Brainlab has over 11,700
systems installed in over 100 countries.
About World Cancer Day
A truly global event taking place every year on February 4, World Cancer
Day unites the world’s population in the fight against cancer.
It aims to prevent millions of preventable deaths each year by raising
awareness and education about the disease, pressing governments and
individuals across the world to take action.
For more information, visit worldcancerday.org.