Tesaro (TSRO) Announces Participation At Two Investor Conferences
2/3/2017 8:54:28 AM
WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences. The two conferences are:
• The 6th Annual Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City on Thursday, February 16, 2017. Lonnie Moulder, CEO of TESARO, and Mary Lynne Hedley, Ph.D., President and COO of TESARO, will participate in an analyst-led moderated Q&A from 9:00 to 9:30 AM ET and in meetings with investors.
• The 2017 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference at the New York Palace Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. Lonnie Moulder, CEO of TESARO, will participate in an analyst-led moderated Q&A from 11:30 to 12:00 PM ET.
Live webcasts of the moderated Q&A discussion at the Leerink and RBC conferences will be available by visiting the Investors section of the TESARO website at www.tesarobio.com. Archived replays of these webcasts will be available on the Company's website for 14 days following the conferences.
About TESARO
TESARO, Inc. is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients.
For additional information, please contact:
Jennifer Davis
1.781.325.1116
jdavis@tesarobio.com
