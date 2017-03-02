Phase I Clinical Data Of ABX464, ABIVAX's First-In-Class Anti-HIV Drug, Published In Two Articles In Peer-Reviewed Journals

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
ABIVAX (Paris:ABVX) (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX), an innovative
biotechnology company targeting the immune system to eliminate viral
diseases, announced today that the previously disclosed results of its
two Phase I trials with ABX464 in healthy volunteers have now been
published in peer-reviewed journals: Journal of
Antimicrobial Chemotherapy and, separately,
Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy.
“We are pleased with the good safety and pharmacokinetic properties
of ABX464, which are now published in peer-reviewed journals,” said
Jean-Marc Steens, MD, Chief Medical Officer of ABIVAX. “ABX464 is
currently completing a Phase IIa clinical study to establish its
long-acting activity in reducing the viral load in patients, in order to
confirm in humans the long-lasting preclinical efficacy we previously
observed. ABX464 also is expected to enter into a Phase IIa proof
of concept study in inflammatory bowel disease this year.”
ABX464, originating from ABIVAX’ unique and proprietary antiviral
library of small molecules targeting RNA biogenesis, is a novel,
first-in-class molecule with unique properties and mode of action.
Specifically, it inhibits the HIV REV protein, which is critical for
viral replication. ABX464 has not only been demonstrated to inhibit
viral replication in vitro and in vivo, but also to induce a
long-lasting reduction of viral load following treatment interruption in
a preclinical HIV model. As a result, ABX464 may be the first of a new
class of anti-retroviral drugs, and could become a key component to
developing a functional cure for patients.
Moreover, ABX464 has been shown to stimulate the expression of
anti-inflammatory molecules (IL-22 and miR124) in immune cells in
preclinical testing. For example, ABX464 was recently shown to protect
mice from the lethal effects of DSS (Dextrane Sulfate Sodium), a
substance inducing severe colitis. Based on these results, ABX464 will
enter into a Phase II proof-of-concept (POC) study in inflammatory bowel
disease later this year.
The published Phase I studies were conducted in 24 and 48 healthy
volunteers, respectively. They demonstrated that, following oral
administration, ABX464 was well absorbed by the intestine and well
tolerated by the healthy volunteers. The administration of ABX464 with
food resulted in favorable pharmacokinetic properties at the anticipated
therapeutic doses.
ABX464 was rapidly and substantially metabolised into
ABX464-N-Glucoronide. The Cmax (maximal concentration) of the metabolite
was observed approximately 4h post-dose and was about 160-fold higher
than that of the parent with a much longer half-life (90-110h). It has
been demonstrated in vitro that the metabolite was able to inhibit HIV
replication in macrophage culture with the same IC50 as the parent drug
(Ref. Campos N, Myburgh R, Garcel A, Vautrin A, Lapasset L, Nadal ES, et
al. Long lasting control of viral rebound with a new drug ABX464
targeting Rev – mediated viral RNA biogenesis. Retrovirology 2015;
12:1-15)
For more details please see:
