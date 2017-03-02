Courtagen Launches 17 New Spotlight Gene Tests For Neurology And Endocrinology

Small Spotlight gene panels allow physicians to match up patient symptoms with the right genetic test

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Courtagen Life Sciences, Inc., an innovative molecular information company, announced today that it has launched 17 new gene panels in its Spotlight line of tests. The tests will expand the company’s Spotlight menu by 65% in neurology, endocrinology, and other disease areas, and adds to the selection of tests currently available for epilepsy, developmental delay, and mitochondrial disease.

“This marks the first step in the expansion of our Spotlight tests - an important area of focus for Courtagen this year,” said Brian McKernan, CEO of Courtagen Life Sciences. “In addition to new neurology tests, we are also moving into adjacent disease areas to address the overlapping symptoms we see in our patient population.”

The new Spotlight tests include several pain-related panels, such as migraine, neuropathic pain, and abdominal pain; endocrinology-related panels including hyper/hypoglycemia (MODY+), hyperparathyroidism, and pituitary hormone deficiency; and new neurology panels targeted towards neuromuscular disorders, such as periodic paralysis, dystonia, and rhabdomyolysis.

“The smaller Spotlight tests are highly phenotype driven, providing a way for physicians to target the most clinically relevant genes for the symptoms displayed by their patients,” said Christine Stanley, Ph.D., FACMG, Chief Laboratory Director of Courtagen Life Sciences, “while still maintaining the option of our comprehensive panels for reflex testing or for patients with more complex and heterogeneous symptoms.”

