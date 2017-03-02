bluebird bio (BLUE) Announces First Patient Treated With Lentiglobintm Drug Product Under Amended Study Protocol In HGB-206 Phase I Study Of Patients With Severe Sickle Cell Disease

- LentiGlobinTM drug product had a vector
copy number (DP VCN) of 3.3 copies/diploid genome, with 83% of cells
lentiviral vector sequence positive (LVV+) –
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq:
BLUE), a clinical-stage company committed to developing potentially
transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and T
cell-based immunotherapies for cancer, announced treatment of the first
patient under the amended study protocol in HGB-206, the company’s Phase
1 study of its LentiGlobin Drug Product in patients with
severe sickle cell disease (SCD). This study now incorporates several
changes to the study protocol with the goal of increasing production of
therapeutic anti-sickling hemoglobin (HbAT87Q).
“Our early clinical experience with LentiGlobin drug product in sickle
cell disease has given us a deeper understanding of the biology of this
complex disease,” said David Davidson, M.D., chief medical officer.
“This research has informed numerous changes we have implemented in the
HGB-206 study protocol that, in addition to the introduction of the
transduction enhancers into our manufacturing process, we hope will
improve in vivo VCN and HbAT87Q expression. The
impressive drug product VCN achieved in the first patient under this
amended protocol highlights the success of the changes to our drug
product manufacturing process, and we are hopeful that these
modifications will improve patient outcomes.”
Changes to the study protocol for HGB-206 include increasing the
percentage of transduced cells through manufacturing improvements,
improving myeloablation (and subsequent engraftment) by increasing the
target busulfan area under the curve, introducing a minimum period of
regular blood transfusions prior to stem cell collection, improved cell
processing and exploring an alternate hematopoietic stem cell (HSC)
procurement method. To accommodate these changes to the protocol, the
study enrollment has been expanded for a total enrollment of up to 29
patients.
About the HGB-206 Study
HGB-206 is an ongoing, open-label Phase 1 study designed to evaluate the
safety and efficacy of LentiGlobin BB305 Drug Product in the treatment
of subjects with SCD. The study is designed to enroll up to 29 subjects.
Subjects will be followed to evaluate safety and efficacy, which will be
measured based on changes in red cell function tests, hemolysis markers,
and frequency of clinical events secondary to SCD (e.g., vaso-occlusive
crises or acute chest syndrome events).
For more information on the HGB-206 Study, please visit http://www.clinicaltrials.gov
using identifier NCT02140554.
About SCD
SCD is an inherited disease caused by a mutation in the beta-globin gene
that results in sickle-shaped red blood cells. The disease is
characterized by anemia, vaso-occlusive crisis, infections, stroke,
overall poor quality of life and sometimes, early death.
Where adequate medical care is available, common treatments for patients
with SCD largely revolve around management and prevention of acute
sickling episodes. Chronic management may include hydroxyurea and, in
certain cases, chronic transfusions. Given the limitations of these
treatments, there is no effective long-term treatment. The only advanced
treatment for SCD is allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant
(HSCT). Complications of allogeneic HSCT include a significant risk of
treatment-related mortality, graft failure, graft-versus-host disease
and opportunistic infections, particularly in patients who undergo
non-sibling-matched allogeneic HSCT.
About bluebird bio, Inc.
With its lentiviral-based gene therapies, T cell immunotherapy expertise
and gene editing capabilities, bluebird bio has built an integrated
product platform with broad potential application to severe genetic
diseases and cancer. bluebird bio’s gene therapy clinical programs
include its Lenti-D™ product candidate, currently in a Phase 2/3 study,
called the Starbeam Study, for the treatment of cerebral
adrenoleukodystrophy, and its LentiGlobin™ BB305 product candidate,
currently in four clinical studies for the treatment of
transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.
bluebird bio’s oncology pipeline is built upon the company’s leadership
in lentiviral gene delivery and T cell engineering, with a focus on
developing novel T cell-based immunotherapies, including chimeric
antigen receptor (CAR T) and T cell receptor (TCR) therapies. bluebird
bio’s lead oncology program, bb2121, is an anti-BCMA CAR T program
partnered with Celgene. bb2121 is currently being studied in a Phase 1
trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
bluebird bio also has discovery research programs utilizing
megaTAL/homing endonuclease gene editing technologies with the potential
for use across the company’s pipeline.
bluebird bio has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts and Seattle,
Washington.
