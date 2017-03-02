Dicerna (DRNA) Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dicerna
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA), a leading developer of
investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced
that on January 31, 2017, the Compensation Committee of the Company's
Board of Directors approved the grant of an inducement stock option to
purchase a total of 75,000 shares of common stock to one new employee,
with a grant date of January 31, 2017 (the "Inducement Grant").
The Inducement Grant was granted pursuant to Dicerna’s 2016 Inducement
Plan and has an exercise price per share equal to $2.49, the fair market
value on the grant date. The stock option vests over four years, with
25% vesting on the one-year anniversary of the employee's first day of
employment with the Company and 1/36 of the remaining shares vesting
monthly thereafter, subject to the new employee's continued service
relationship with the Company on each such date. The stock option has a
10-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of the
applicable stock option agreement.
The stock option was granted as an inducement material to the new
employee entering into employment with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in
accordance with NASDAQ listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on
the discovery and development of innovative RNA interference
(RNAi)-based therapeutics for diseases involving the liver, including
rare diseases, chronic liver diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and
viral infectious diseases. The Company is leveraging its proprietary
GalXC™ RNAi technology platform to build a broad pipeline in these core
therapeutic areas, focusing on target genes where connections between
these genes and diseases are well understood and documented. The Company
intends to discover, develop and commercialize novel therapeutics either
on its own or in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. For more
information, please visit www.dicerna.com.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. Such
forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or
implied in such statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include
those relating to our preclinical research and other risks identified
under the heading "Risk Factors" included in our most recent Form 10-Q
filing and in other future filings with the SEC. The forward-looking
statements contained in this press release reflect Dicerna's current
views with respect to future events, and Dicerna does not undertake and
specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking
statements.