Exelixis (EXEL) To Release Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2016 Financial Results On Monday, February 27, 2017

- Conference Call and Webcast to Follow at 5:00 p.m. EST/ 2:00 p.m.
PST -
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) announced today that its fourth quarter and
full year 2016 financial results will be released on Monday, February
27, 2017 after the markets close. At 5:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. PST,
Exelixis management will host a conference call to discuss the results
and provide a general business update. The conference call will be
accessible via the Internet from the company’s website.
To access the webcast link, log onto www.exelixis.com
and proceed to the Event Calendar page under Investors & Media. Please
connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the
conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that
may be required to listen to the webcast. Alternatively, please call
(855) 793-2457 (domestic) or (631) 485-4921 (international) and provide
the conference call passcode 60535366 to join by phone.
A telephone replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. EST on March 1,
2017. Access numbers for the telephone replay are: 855-859-2056
(domestic) and 404-537-3406 (international); the passcode is 60535366. A
webcast replay will also be archived on www.exelixis.com
for one year.
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to
the discovery, development and promotion of new medicines with the
potential to improve care and outcomes for people with cancer. Since its
founding in 1994, three medicines discovered at Exelixis have progressed
through clinical development to receive regulatory approval. Currently,
Exelixis is focused on advancing cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple
tyrosine kinases including MET, AXL and VEGF receptors, which has shown
clinical anti-tumor activity in more than 20 forms of cancer and is the
subject of a broad clinical development program. Two separate
formulations of cabozantinib have received regulatory approval to treat
certain forms of kidney and thyroid cancer and are marketed for those
purposes as CABOMETYX™ tablets (U.S. and EU) and COMETRIQ®
capsules (U.S. and EU), respectively. Another Exelixis-discovered
compound, COTELLIC® (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of
MEK, has been approved in major territories including the United States
and European Union, and is being evaluated for further potential
indications by Roche and Genentech (a member of the Roche Group) under a
collaboration with Exelixis. For more information on Exelixis, please
visit www.exelixis.com
or follow @ExelixisInc on Twitter.
Exelixis, the Exelixis logo, COMETRIQ and COTELLIC are registered
U.S. trademarks, and CABOMETYX is a U.S. trademark.