Innovia To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2016 Financial Results On February 9, 2017 At 5:00 P.M. EST

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) announced today that it will report
financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December
31, 2016 after market close on Thursday, February 9, 2017. Following the
earnings release, Innoviva management will host a webcast and conference
call at 5:00 p.m. EST/2:00 PST to discuss the financial results and
provide a corporate update.
To participate in the live call, dial (877) 837-3908 from the U.S., or
(973) 890-8166 for international callers, and enter Conference ID:
56289708. A live webcast of the call will be available at: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/oopm5ciq
or from the investor relations section of the company website at www.inva.com
and will be archived for 30 days. A telephone replay of the call will be
available through February 16, 2017, by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the
U.S., or (404) 537-3406 for international callers and entering
Conference ID: 56289708.
