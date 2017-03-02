Innovia To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2016 Financial Results On February 9, 2017 At 5:00 P.M. EST

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016 after market close on Thursday, February 9, 2017. Following the earnings release, Innoviva management will host a webcast and conference call at 5:00 p.m. EST/2:00 PST to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

To participate in the live call, dial (877) 837-3908 from the U.S., or (973) 890-8166 for international callers, and enter Conference ID: 56289708. A live webcast of the call will be available at: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/oopm5ciq or from the investor relations section of the company website at www.inva.com and will be archived for 30 days. A telephone replay of the call will be available through February 16, 2017, by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the U.S., or (404) 537-3406 for international callers and entering Conference ID: 56289708.

About Innoviva

Innoviva is focused on bringing compelling new medicines to patients in areas of unmet need by leveraging its significant expertise in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Innoviva's portfolio is anchored by the respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR®/BREO® ELLIPTA® and ANORO® ELLIPTA®, which were jointly developed by Innoviva and GSK. Under the agreement with GSK, Innoviva is eligible to receive associated royalty revenues from RELVAR®/BREO® ELLIPTA®, ANORO® ELLIPTA®. In addition, Innoviva retains a 15 percent economic interest in future payments made by GSK for earlier-stage programs partnered with Theravance BioPharma, Inc., including the closed triple combination therapy for COPD. For more information, please visit Innoviva's website at www.inva.com.

