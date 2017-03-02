Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Receives FDA Approval For Opdivo (Nivolumab) In Previously Treated Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma, A Type Of Bladder Cancer

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol-Myers
Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) has approved Opdivo injection, for
intravenous use for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or
metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC) who have disease progression
during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy or have disease
progression within 12 months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant treatment with
platinum-containing chemotherapy. This indication is approved under
accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and duration of
response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon
verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.1
The recommended dose for mUC is 240 mg administered as an intravenous
infusion over 60 minutes every two weeks until disease progression or
unacceptable toxicity. In the CheckMate -275 trial, 19.6% (95% CI:
15.1-24.9; 53/270) of patients responded to treatment with Opdivo.
The percentage of patients with a complete response was 2.6% (7/270) and
the percentage of patients with a partial response was 17% (46/270).
Among responders, the median duration of response was 10.3 months
(range: 1.9+-12.0+ months). The median time to
response was 1.9 months (range: 1.6-7.2).1
Opdivo is associated with the following Warnings and Precautions
including immune-mediated: pneumonitis, colitis, hepatitis,
endocrinopathies, nephritis and renal dysfunction, skin adverse
reactions, encephalitis, other adverse reactions; infusion reactions;
and embryo-fetal toxicity.1 Please see the Important Safety
Information section below.
“Our goal to help more patients is further realized in today’s approval
for Opdivo in this population and we are excited that our
Immuno-Oncology therapy is now an option and potential hope for these
patients,” said Chris Boerner, president of U.S. Commercial,
Bristol-Myers Squibb. “This is evidence of our commitment to
Immuno-Oncology and to bringing therapies, like Opdivo, to more
and more patients in need of additional choices.”
The FDA granted the application priority review and previously
granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Opdivo for the
treatment of patients with locally advanced or mUC who have disease
progression during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy or have
disease progression within 12 months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant
treatment with platinum-containing chemotherapy. This indication is
approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and
duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be
contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in
confirmatory trials.1
“Most people don’t know how common bladder cancer is and that it is the
fifth most diagnosed cancer. That’s why we are dedicated to raising
awareness and supporting research efforts that may offer more treatment
options to patients who need them,” said Stephanie Chisolm, director of
Education and Research at Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network. “This
approval is another exciting step forward for the bladder cancer
community and provides needed hope to patients and their families.”
Approval Based on Notable Objective Response
Rate
CheckMate -275 is a Phase 2, open-label, single-arm, multicenter study
evaluating Opdivo in patients with locally advanced or mUC who
have disease progression during or following treatment with a
platinum-containing chemotherapy or have disease progression within 12
months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant treatment with platinum-containing
chemotherapy.2 In this study, 270 patients received Opdivo
3 mg/kg administered intravenously every two weeks until disease
progression or unacceptable toxicity. The recommended dose is 240 mg
administered as an intravenous infusion over 60 minutes every two weeks
until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity. The primary endpoint
was confirmed objective response rate (ORR) as defined by an independent
radiographic review committee (IRRC). The median age of patients
participating in the study was 66 years (range: 38-90), and 29% of
patients had received =2 prior systemic regimens in the metastatic
setting prior to enrolling in the study. Patients were included in the
trial regardless of their PD-L1 status.1
In the trial, efficacy was evaluated in 270 patients with 6 months
follow-up by confirmed ORR as determined by an IRRC, Opdivo
demonstrated an ORR of 19.6% (95% CI: 15.1-24.9).1 Additional
efficacy breakdown by PD-L1 expression were as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outcome, % (n)
|
|
|
All Patients
(n=270)
|
|
|
PD-L1 <1%
(n=146)
|
|
|
PD-L1 =1%
(n=124)
|
|
Confirmed ORR by IRRC
(95% CI)
|
|
|
19.6% (53)
(15.1-24.9)
|
|
|
15.1% (22)
(9.7-21.9)
|
|
|
25.0% (31)
(17.7-33.6)
|
|
Complete Response Rate
|
|
|
2.6% (7)
|
|
|
0.7% (1)
|
|
|
4.8% (6)
|
|
Partial Response Rate
|
|
|
17.0% (46)
|
|
|
14.4% (21)
|
|
|
20.2% (25)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
“As an oncologist, a nearly twenty-percent response rate in advanced and
metastatic bladder cancer is extremely encouraging and clinically
meaningful in this patient population,” said Dr. Jonathan E. Rosenberg,
MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Selected Safety Profile
The safety of Opdivo has been studied in 270 patients in the
CheckMate -275 study. Patients were treated with Opdivo for a
median of 3.3 months (range: 0-13.4+). In this study, serious adverse
events occurred in 54% of patients. The most frequent serious adverse
events reported in at least 2% of patients were urinary tract infection,
sepsis, diarrhea, small intestine obstruction, and general physical
health deterioration. The most common adverse reactions (=20%) were
fatigue (46%), musculokeletal pain (30%), nausea (22%), and decreased
appetite (22%). Opdivo was discontinued due to adverse reactions
in 17% of patients, and 46% of patients had a dose delay for an adverse
reaction. Treatment-related death occurred in four patients
due to pneumonitis or cardiovascular failure.1
About Bladder Cancer
Bladder cancer, which typically begins in the cells that line the inside
of the bladder, is the fifth most commonly diagnosed cancer in the
United States, with an estimated 77,000 new diagnoses in 2016 and over
16,000 deaths.3 Urothelial carcinoma is the most common type
of bladder cancer, accounting for approximately 90% of diagnoses.4
The majority of bladder cancers are diagnosed at an early stage, but
rates of recurrence and progression are high and approximately 50-70% of
patients will experience a recurrence within five years.4 The
poor durability of responses in the first-line setting presents a major
challenge in the treatment of metastatic disease and there are limited
treatment options in the second-line setting for advanced urothelial
carcinoma.5
INDICATIONS & IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
INDICATIONS
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) as a single agent is indicated for the
treatment of patients with BRAF V600 mutation-positive unresectable or
metastatic melanoma. This indication is approved under accelerated
approval based on progression-free survival. Continued approval for this
indication may be contingent upon verification and description of
clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) as a single agent is indicated for the
treatment of patients with BRAF V600 wild-type unresectable or
metastatic melanoma.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab), in combination with YERVOY®
(ipilimumab), is indicated for the treatment of patients with
unresectable or metastatic melanoma. This indication is approved under
accelerated approval based on progression-free survival. Continued
approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and
description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with
progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. Patients with EGFR
or ALK genomic tumor aberrations should have disease progression on
FDA-approved therapy for these aberrations prior to receiving OPDIVO.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who have received
prior anti-angiogenic therapy.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) that has relapsed or
progressed after autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
(HSCT) and post-transplantation brentuximab vedotin. This indication is
approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate.
Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon
verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the
head and neck (SCCHN) with disease progression on or after
platinum-based therapy.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma who
have disease progression during or following platinum-containing
chemotherapy or have disease progression within 12 months of neoadjuvant
or adjuvant treatment with platinum-containing chemotherapy. This
indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor
response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this
indication may be contingent upon verification and description of
clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
WARNING: IMMUNE-MEDIATED ADVERSE REACTIONS
YERVOY can result in severe and fatal immune-mediated adverse
reactions. These immune-mediated reactions may involve any organ system;
however, the most common severe immune-mediated adverse reactions are
enterocolitis, hepatitis, dermatitis (including toxic epidermal
necrolysis), neuropathy, and endocrinopathy. The majority of these
immune-mediated reactions initially manifested during treatment;
however, a minority occurred weeks to months after discontinuation of
YERVOY.
Assess patients for signs and symptoms of enterocolitis, dermatitis,
neuropathy, and endocrinopathy and evaluate clinical chemistries
including liver function tests (LFTs), adrenocorticotropic hormone
(ACTH) level, and thyroid function tests at baseline and before each
dose.
Permanently discontinue YERVOY and initiate systemic high-dose
corticosteroid therapy for severe immune-mediated reactions.
Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis. Fatal cases have been
reported. Monitor patients for signs with radiographic imaging and for
symptoms of pneumonitis. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or more
severe pneumonitis. Permanently discontinue for Grade 3 or 4 and
withhold until resolution for Grade 2. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, fatal cases of immune-mediated pneumonitis have occurred.
Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.1% (61/1994) of patients. In
patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated pneumonitis
occurred in 6% (25/407) of patients.
In Checkmate 205 and 039, pneumonitis, including interstitial lung
disease, occurred in 4.9% (13/263) of patients receiving OPDIVO.
Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.4% (9/263) of patients
receiving OPDIVO: Grade 3 (n=1) and Grade 2 (n=8).
Immune-Mediated Colitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated colitis. Monitor patients for signs and
symptoms of colitis. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 (of more
than 5 days duration), 3, or 4 colitis. Withhold OPDIVO monotherapy for
Grade 2 or 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 or recurrent
colitis upon re-initiation of OPDIVO. When administered with YERVOY,
withhold OPDIVO and YERVOY for Grade 2 and permanently discontinue for
Grade 3 or 4 or recurrent colitis. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, immune-mediated colitis occurred in 2.9% (58/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated
colitis occurred in 26% (107/407) of patients including three fatal
cases.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening,
or fatal (diarrhea of =7 stools above baseline, fever, ileus, peritoneal
signs; Grade 3-5) immune-mediated enterocolitis occurred in 34 (7%)
patients. Across all YERVOY-treated patients in that study (n=511), 5
(1%) developed intestinal perforation, 4 (0.8%) died as a result of
complications, and 26 (5%) were hospitalized for severe enterocolitis.
Immune-Mediated Hepatitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated hepatitis. Monitor patients for
abnormal liver tests prior to and periodically during treatment.
Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater transaminase
elevations. Withhold for Grade 2 and permanently discontinue for Grade 3
or 4 immune-mediated hepatitis. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 1.8% (35/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated
hepatitis occurred in 13% (51/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening,
or fatal hepatotoxicity (AST or ALT elevations >5x the ULN or total
bilirubin elevations >3x the ULN; Grade 3-5) occurred in 8 (2%) patients,
with fatal hepatic failure in 0.2% and hospitalization in 0.4%.
Immune-Mediated Neuropathies
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, 1 case of fatal
Guillain-Barré syndrome and 1 case of severe (Grade 3) peripheral motor
neuropathy were reported.
Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis, immune-mediated adrenal
insufficiency, autoimmune thyroid disorders, and Type 1 diabetes
mellitus. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of hypophysitis, signs
and symptoms of adrenal insufficiency, thyroid function prior to and
periodically during treatment, and hyperglycemia. Administer hormone
replacement as clinically indicated and corticosteroids for Grade 2 or
greater hypophysitis. Withhold for Grade 2 or 3 and permanently
discontinue for Grade 4 hypophysitis. Administer corticosteroids for
Grade 3 or 4 adrenal insufficiency. Withhold for Grade 2 and permanently
discontinue for Grade 3 or 4 adrenal insufficiency. Administer
hormone-replacement therapy for hypothyroidism. Initiate medical
management for control of hyperthyroidism. Withhold OPDIVO for Grade 3
and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 hyperglycemia.
In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, hypophysitis occurred in 0.6%
(12/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY,
hypophysitis occurred in 9% (36/407) of patients. In patients receiving
OPDIVO monotherapy, adrenal insufficiency occurred in 1% (20/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, adrenal
insufficiency occurred in 5% (21/407) of patients. In patients receiving
OPDIVO monotherapy, hypothyroidism or thyroiditis resulting in
hypothyroidism occurred in 9% (171/1994) of patients. Hyperthyroidism
occurred in 2.7% (54/1994) of patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy. In
patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, hypothyroidism or thyroiditis
resulting in hypothyroidism occurred in 22% (89/407) of patients.
Hyperthyroidism occurred in 8% (34/407) of patients receiving OPDIVO
with YERVOY. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, diabetes occurred
in 0.9% (17/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY,
diabetes occurred in 1.5% (6/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe to
life-threatening immune-mediated endocrinopathies (requiring
hospitalization, urgent medical intervention, or interfering with
activities of daily living; Grade 3-4) occurred in 9 (1.8%) patients.
All 9 patients had hypopituitarism, and some had additional concomitant
endocrinopathies such as adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and
hypothyroidism. 6 of the 9 patients were hospitalized for severe
endocrinopathies.
Immune-Mediated Nephritis and Renal Dysfunction
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated nephritis. Monitor patients for
elevated serum creatinine prior to and periodically during treatment.
Administer corticosteroids for Grades 2-4 increased serum creatinine.
Withhold OPDIVO for Grade 2 or 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4
increased serum creatinine. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy,
immune-mediated nephritis and renal dysfunction occurred in 1.2%
(23/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY,
immune-mediated nephritis and renal dysfunction occurred in 2.2% (9/407)
of patients.
Immune-Mediated Skin Adverse Reactions and Dermatitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated rash, including Stevens-Johnson
syndrome (SJS) and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), some cases with
fatal outcome. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 3 or 4 rash.
Withhold for Grade 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 rash. For
symptoms or signs of SJS or TEN, withhold OPDIVO and refer the patient
for specialized care for assessment and treatment; if confirmed,
permanently discontinue. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy,
immune-mediated rash occurred in 9% (171/1994) of patients. In patients
receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated rash occurred in 22.6%
(92/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening,
or fatal immune-mediated dermatitis (eg, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, toxic
epidermal necrolysis, or rash complicated by full thickness dermal
ulceration, or necrotic, bullous, or hemorrhagic manifestations; Grade
3-5) occurred in 13 (2.5%) patients. 1 (0.2%) patient died as a result
of toxic epidermal necrolysis. 1 additional patient required
hospitalization for severe dermatitis.
Immune-Mediated Encephalitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated encephalitis. Evaluation of patients
with neurologic symptoms may include, but not be limited to,
consultation with a neurologist, brain MRI, and lumbar puncture.
Withhold OPDIVO in patients with new-onset moderate to severe neurologic
signs or symptoms and evaluate to rule out other causes. If other
etiologies are ruled out, administer corticosteroids and permanently
discontinue OPDIVO for immune-mediated encephalitis. In patients
receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, encephalitis occurred in 0.2% (3/1994) of
patients. Fatal limbic encephalitis occurred in one patient after 7.2
months of exposure despite discontinuation of OPDIVO and administration
of corticosteroids. Encephalitis occurred in one patient receiving
OPDIVO with YERVOY (0.2%) after 1.7 months of exposure.
Other Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions
Based on the severity of adverse reaction, permanently discontinue or
withhold treatment, administer high-dose corticosteroids, and, if
appropriate, initiate hormone-replacement therapy. Across clinical
trials of OPDIVO the following clinically significant immune-mediated
adverse reactions occurred in <1.0% of patients receiving OPDIVO:
uveitis, iritis, pancreatitis, facial and abducens nerve paresis,
demyelination, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune neuropathy,
Guillain-Barré syndrome, hypopituitarism, systemic inflammatory response
syndrome, gastritis, duodenitis, sarcoidosis, histiocytic necrotizing
lymphadenitis (Kikuchi lymphadenitis), myositis, myocarditis,
rhabdomyolysis, motor dysfunction, vasculitis, and myasthenic syndrome.
Infusion Reactions
OPDIVO can cause severe infusion reactions, which have been reported in
<1.0% of patients in clinical trials. Discontinue OPDIVO in patients
with Grade 3 or 4 infusion reactions. Interrupt or slow the rate of
infusion in patients with Grade 1 or 2. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, infusion-related reactions occurred in 6.4% (127/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, infusion-related
reactions occurred in 2.5% (10/407) of patients.
Complications of Allogeneic HSCT after OPDIVO
