Veeva Systems, Inc. To Release Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results On February 28, 2017

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV), a leading provider of industry cloud
solutions for life sciences, will announce financial results for its
fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year which ended January 31, 2017
after market close on February 28, 2017. Veeva will host a conference
call and webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its
financial results.
Event:
Veeva’s Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Conference
Call
Date:
Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Time:
1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)
Live Dial-In:
1-877-201-0168, Domestic
1-647-788-4901, International
Conference ID 6037 6190
Webcast:
ir.veeva.com
A webcast replay will be available on Veeva’s investor relations website
following the call.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global
life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and
customer success, Veeva has more than 475 customers, ranging from the
world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is
headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Europe,
Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.