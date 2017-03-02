 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Veeva Systems, Inc. To Release Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results On February 28, 2017



2/3/2017 8:00:11 AM

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV), a leading provider of industry cloud solutions for life sciences, will announce financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year which ended January 31, 2017 after market close on February 28, 2017. Veeva will host a conference call and webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results.

Event: Veeva’s Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Conference Call
Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)
Live Dial-In: 1-877-201-0168, Domestic
1-647-788-4901, International
Conference ID 6037 6190
Webcast:

ir.veeva.com

A webcast replay will be available on Veeva’s investor relations website following the call.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva has more than 475 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Veeva Systems Inc.
Rick Lund, 925-271-9816
ir@veeva.com
or
Media Contact:
Veeva Systems Inc.
Roger Villareal, 925-264-8885
pr@veeva.com





