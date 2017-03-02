Exosome Diagnostics Announces Early Access Program For “Shahky” - Exosome Protein Interrogation Instrument

Exosome now has the full range of analytes covered with its highly sensitive technology, to call blood – the new tissue

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exosome Diagnostics, Inc. announced today that it has launched its Early Access Program for its point of care protein biomarker liquid biopsy instrument. The Shahky™ instrument is the world’s first system for exosome specific protein analysis. By targeting disease specific exosomes and removing non-relevant proteins, the signal to noise ratio is significantly superior to that of commercially available technologies. This enables rapid development of definitive disease specific protein biomarker signatures from any biofluid, including blood, cerebrospinal fluid, plasma, serum, urine, saliva, and ascites fluid.

“Depending on the disease state and target, the combination of cell free DNA plus exosomal RNA in one reaction may the best approach, while exosomal proteins may be superior in other instances”

The specifications of the instrument are as follows:

NO UP-FRONT SAMPLE PREP IS REQUIRED – Sample In, Answer Out

Ten microliters of biofluid input

Label free detection

Four-minute run time

High sensitivity and specificity (1000x more sensitive than Western Blots and 100X more sensitive than ELISA)

Small desktop footprint (12” x 16” x 18”) - optimal for clinical laboratories

Quantitative disease specific protein analysis

“Exosome is encouraging thought leaders from top pharmaceutical companies and research institutions with programs to pinpoint disease specific biomarkers for diagnostic and/or therapeutic purposes, to contact the company for consideration for the Shahky™ Early Access Program,” stated Mario Morken, Head of Business Development at Exosome Diagnostics. “We will be working with a limited number of high caliber organizations on clinically relevant projects before the instrument’s broader launch. The Exosome Diagnostics website, www.exosomedx.com will be updated on February 10, 2017 to include a submission page for Early Access sign up.” Morken continued.

“The Shahky instrument complements the company’s Exolution™ platform for nucleic acid analysis. Shahky provides a decentralized business model while allowing the company to be analyte agnostic in terms of biomarker interrogation,” stated John Boyce, President and CEO of Exosome Diagnostics. “Depending on the disease state and target, the combination of cell free DNA plus exosomal RNA in one reaction may the best approach, while exosomal proteins may be superior in other instances,” Boyce continued. “Exosome now has the full range of analytes covered with its highly sensitive technology, to call blood – the new tissue.”

About Exosome Diagnostics:

Exosome Diagnostics is a privately held company focused on developing and commercializing revolutionary biofluid-based diagnostics to deliver personalized precision healthcare that improves lives. The company’s novel exosome-based technology platform, ExoLution™, can yield comprehensive and dynamic molecular insights to transform how cancer and other serious diseases are diagnosed, treated and monitored. Visit www.exosomedx.com to learn more.

ExoDx is a registered trademark of Exosome Diagnostics, Inc. Exosome Diagnostics and ExoLution are unregistered trademarks of Exosome Diagnostics, Inc.