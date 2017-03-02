Exosome Diagnostics Announces Early Access Program For “Shahky” - Exosome Protein Interrogation Instrument

Exosome now has the full range of analytes covered with its highly
sensitive technology, to call blood – the new tissue
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exosome
Diagnostics, Inc. announced today that it has launched its Early
Access Program for its point of care protein biomarker liquid biopsy
instrument. The Shahky™ instrument is the world’s first system for
exosome specific protein analysis. By targeting disease specific
exosomes and removing non-relevant proteins, the signal to noise ratio
is significantly superior to that of commercially available
technologies. This enables rapid development of definitive disease
specific protein biomarker signatures from any biofluid, including
blood, cerebrospinal fluid, plasma, serum, urine, saliva, and ascites
fluid.
The specifications of the instrument are as follows:
-
NO UP-FRONT SAMPLE PREP IS REQUIRED – Sample In, Answer Out
-
Ten microliters of biofluid input
-
Label free detection
-
Four-minute run time
-
High sensitivity and specificity (1000x more sensitive than Western
Blots and 100X more sensitive than ELISA)
-
Small desktop footprint (12” x 16” x 18”) - optimal for clinical
laboratories
-
Quantitative disease specific protein analysis
“Exosome is encouraging thought leaders from top pharmaceutical
companies and research institutions with programs to pinpoint disease
specific biomarkers for diagnostic and/or therapeutic purposes, to
contact the company for consideration for the Shahky™ Early Access
Program,” stated Mario Morken, Head of Business Development at Exosome
Diagnostics. “We will be working with a limited number of high caliber
organizations on clinically relevant projects before the instrument’s
broader launch. The Exosome Diagnostics website, www.exosomedx.com
will be updated on February 10, 2017 to include a submission page for
Early Access sign up.” Morken continued.
“The Shahky instrument complements the company’s Exolution™ platform for
nucleic acid analysis. Shahky provides a decentralized business model
while allowing the company to be analyte agnostic in terms of biomarker
interrogation,” stated John Boyce, President and CEO of Exosome
Diagnostics. “Depending on the disease state and target, the combination
of cell free DNA plus exosomal RNA in one reaction may the best
approach, while exosomal proteins may be superior in other instances,”
Boyce continued. “Exosome now has the full range of analytes covered
with its highly sensitive technology, to call blood – the new tissue.”
About Exosome Diagnostics:
Exosome Diagnostics is a privately held company focused on developing
and commercializing revolutionary biofluid-based diagnostics to deliver
personalized precision healthcare that improves lives. The company’s
novel exosome-based technology platform, ExoLution™, can yield
comprehensive and dynamic molecular insights to transform how cancer and
other serious diseases are diagnosed, treated and monitored. Visit www.exosomedx.com
to learn more.
ExoDx is a registered trademark of Exosome Diagnostics, Inc. Exosome
Diagnostics and ExoLution are unregistered trademarks of Exosome
Diagnostics, Inc.