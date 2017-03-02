NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM) Announces Appointment Of Chief Medical Officer

LAWRENCE, Mass., Feb. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- NxStage Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTM), a leading medical technology company focused on advancing renal care, today announced that Allan Collins, M.D., FACP, a recognized worldwide leader in nephrology, has joined NxStage as Chief Medical Officer to help continue to advance NxStage's innovative pipeline and to expand patient access to its life-changing therapies. In this new position, Collins will lead a new Medical Affairs team in addition to continuing his current role as chair of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.

"I'm excited to continue integrating medical insights with a robust dataset to engage key opinion leaders and expand patient access to NxStage's life-changing therapies," stated Dr. Collins. "I look forward to collaborating with all the teams at NxStage to bring its innovative solutions to more patients."

"As the head of our Scientific Advisory board, Allan has been instrumental in building a body of clinical evidence that includes key data measuring comparative effectiveness of therapy with the NxStage System One," stated Joe Turk, President of NxStage. "In this new role, Allan will also be leading our efforts to develop and communicate clinical data that is of the highest relevance to customers to enhance patient access and strengthen physician understanding of our therapies. We are delighted to have him as part of the team as NxStage continues to advance our innovative pipeline and expand our addressable market."

Dr. Collins is a Professor of Medicine at the University of Minnesota. He is the Director of the Chronic Research Disease Group, an interdisciplinary biomedical research group committed to the investigation of chronic illnesses to improve public health, and as part of this, served as the coordinating center for the United States Renal Data System (USRDS) and its Annual Data Report from 2000 through 2014. Dr. Collins was presented the Distinguished Service Award by the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) in 2003, and served as the President of the NKF from 2006 through 2008. In 2014, Dr. Collins received the ASN Belding Scribner Award and the American Association of Kidney Patients Medal of Excellence Award. He has over 200 clinical publications, and is an invited lecturer worldwide. Dr. Collins has led the Company's Scientific Advisory Board as Chief Medical Advisor since 2014.

About NxStage Medical

NxStage Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTM) is a leading medical technology company, headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts, USA, that develops, manufactures and markets innovative products for the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and acute kidney failure. NxStage also has established a small number of dialysis clinics committed to the development of innovative care delivery models for patients with ESRD. For more information on NxStage and its products and services, please visit the Company's websites at www.nxstage.com and www.nxstagekidneycare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including those that are discussed in NxStage's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. NxStage is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media contact:

Kristen K. Sheppard, Esq.

ksheppard@nxstage.com

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nxstage-announces-appointment-of-chief-medical-officer-300401867.html

SOURCE NxStage Medical, Inc.