PRA Health Sciences To Report Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings And Issue 2017 Guidance

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will release its fourth quarter and year end 2016 results and issue 2017 guidance after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results and guidance with members of the investment community.



To participate via telephone, investors and analysts should dial (877) 930-8062 within the United States or (253) 336-7647 outside the United States approximately 10 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference ID for the call is 66572766. An audio replay of the call will be available for one week following the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 within the United States or (404) 537-3406 outside the United States. The replay ID is 66572766.

A live audio broadcast will be available on the investor relations section of the PRA Health Sciences website. Following the teleconference, the presentation and an audio playback of the call will be available at the same website.

ABOUT PRA HEALTH SCIENCES

PRA is one of the world's leading global contract research organizations, by revenue, providing outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. PRA’s global clinical development platform includes approximately 70 offices across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and the Middle East, and over 13,000 employees worldwide. Since 2000, PRA has participated in approximately 3,500 clinical trials worldwide. In addition, PRA has participated in the pivotal or supportive trials that led to U.S. Food and Drug Administration or international regulatory approval of more than 70 drugs. To learn more about PRA, please visit www.prahs.com.

