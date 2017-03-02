Cambrex Corporation (CBM) Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2016 Financial Results

- Gross Sales increased 14% in the fourth quarter and 13% for the full year 2016 -

- 2017 Net Revenues expected to grow between 7% and 11% -

- Conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on February 3, 2017 -

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Feb. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM), a leading manufacturer of small molecule innovator and generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), reports results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016.

Highlights