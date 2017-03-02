 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Cambrex Corporation (CBM) Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2016 Financial Results



2/3/2017 7:13:03 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs

- Gross Sales increased 14% in the fourth quarter and 13% for the full year 2016 -

- 2017 Net Revenues expected to grow between 7% and 11% -

- Conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on February 3, 2017 -

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Feb. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM), a leading manufacturer of small molecule innovator and generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), reports results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016.

Highlights

  • Gross Sales increased 14% to $178.7 million compared to $156.9 million in the same quarter last year.  Full year 2016 sales increased 13% to $491.5 million, compared to $433.9 million in the full year 2015.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS from continuing operations increased 117% to $1.15 from $0.53 in the same quarter last year.  Adjusted Diluted EPS increased 22% to $1.23 compared to $1.01 in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 23% to $64.4 million compared to $52.4 million in the same quarter last year (see table at the end of this release).  Full year Adjusted EBITDA increased 20% to $154.2 million.
  • Net cash was $74.1 million at the end of the year, a decrease of $16.6 million during the quarter and an increase of $60.2 million for the full year.  Excluding the acquisition of PharmaCore, net cash would have increased $84.5 million during 2016.
  • The Company expects full year 2017 Net Revenues, excluding the impact of foreign currency, to increase between 7% and 11%.  Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $168 and $174 million, 9% to 13% higher than 2016.  (see Financial Expectations – Continuing Operations section below for related explanations and additional financial guidance).

Read at GlobeNewswire


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 