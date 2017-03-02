 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Above The Rise Of Merck & Co. (MRK)’s Gardasil Vaccine, A Specter Is Looming



2/3/2017 7:04:36 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Merck & Co.’s HPV vaccine Gardasil drove its vaccine business growth in the fourth quarter, bringing in $542 million of the unit’s about $700 million.

The results beat Wall Street expectations by nearly $90 million and made Gardasil and the newer, more expensive Gardasil 9 among a handful of top Merck MRK, +3.35% products with year-over-year growth in the latest quarter.

But Gardasil also has an ax hanging over it: a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that teenagers ages 15 and under need only two doses of the three-dose regimen.

Read at Market Watch


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 