Pharmazz Initiates Human Phase II Studies Of PMZ-2010 For The Treatment Of Hemorrhagic Shock And Presents Data At The Society Of Critical Care Medicine Annual Meeting

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmazz, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing innovative therapeutics in the area of critical care medicine. The company has initiated a human phase II study in India to determine the efficacy of PMZ-2010 (centhaquin) in patients of hypovolemic shock. Pharmazz is developing PMZ-2010 as a resuscitative agent having a unique property of increasing blood pressure and cardiac output, and decreasing vascular resistance in hemorrhagic shock. In addition, the company is developing PMZ-1620 which is a neuroregenerative agent that produces neurogenesis and angiogenesis in the damaged area of the brain by stimulating endogenous regenerative mechanisms. A human study is progressing well to determine the safety and tolerance of PMZ-1620. Results of the compounds PMZ-2010 and PMZ-1620 being developed for hypovolemic shock and stroke, respectively, were presented at the Society of Critical Care Medicine Annual Meeting January 21-24, 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Abstracts titled "Effect of IRL-1620 (PMZ-1620), an Endothelin-B Receptor Agonist, on Ischemic Stroke in a Pediatric Rat Model"; "Centhaquin (PMZ-2010) Decreases the Amount of Phenylephrine in Maintaining Blood Pressure of Hemorrhaged Rats" and "Effect of Centhaquin (PMZ-2010) on Endothelin Receptors Following Resuscitation of Hemorrhaged Rat" were presented. The company announced that a Notice of Issuance was received for the Japanese Patent Application No. 2015-529776 titled "Methods and Composition for Hypotensive Resuscitation" regarding PMZ-2010 (centhaquin) on January 31st 2017. The company also announced that Mr. Lov Verma, formerly, Union Health Secretary, India has joined the Board of Director of Pharmazz India Private Limited. Mr. Verma is an experienced administrator with deep experience in the health sector, he retired as the Union Secretary for the empowerment of people with disabilities.

Mr. Verma said, "I am happy to provide my administrative experience in advancing the technologies being developed by Pharmazz India Private Limited as first-in-class treatments for patients suffering from stroke, hypovolemic shock, diabetic ketoacidosis and other diseases."

