Who’s Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s Stepchild? Its Consumer Diabetes Device Biz



2/3/2017 6:45:44 AM

Diabetes is a chronic expensive disease whose burden is great, but it looks like many top companies are looking to get out of the space, or at least parts of it.

Consider Exhibit A: Johnson & Johnson announced last week that it’s aiming to prune its consumer diabetes device business that consists of test strips, blood glucose meters, and insulin pumps.

Specifically, the New Brunswick company noted that it is exploring strategic options — “operating partnerships, joint ventures or strategic alliances, a sale of the businesses, or other alternatives either separately or together” — for the business that includes the Animas, LifeScan and Calibra Medical, which makes a wearable insulin-patch device, which came to it through an acquisition in 2012.

Read at MedCity News


Diabetes

