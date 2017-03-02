 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
These 2 Massachusetts Med Device Makers Just Gained $4.5 Billion in Market Cap This Week



2/3/2017 6:43:59 AM

The two largest medical device companies headquartered in Massachusetts have gained around $4.5 billion in market cap combined this week after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has gained about $3 billion in market cap since reporting its fourth quarter and full-year 2016 earnings on Monday morning. Boston Scientific, which reported earnings Thursday morning, has seen its market cap increase by about $1.5 billion.

Thermo Fisher, based in Waltham, reported that revenue from its life sciences business grew 10 percent in the fourth quarter and by 12 percent for the year.



