These 2 Massachusetts Med Device Makers Just Gained $4.5 Billion in Market Cap This Week
Tweet
2/3/2017 6:43:59 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
The two largest medical device companies headquartered in Massachusetts have gained around $4.5 billion in market cap combined this week after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings.
Thermo Fisher Scientific has gained about $3 billion in market cap since reporting its fourth quarter and full-year 2016 earnings on Monday morning. Boston Scientific, which reported earnings Thursday morning, has seen its market cap increase by about $1.5 billion.
Thermo Fisher, based in Waltham, reported that revenue from its life sciences business grew 10 percent in the fourth quarter and by 12 percent for the year.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
