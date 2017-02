Regulatory Filings Reveal Biogen (BIIB) is Being Investigated Over MS Drug Prices

Biogen fell slightly after hours Thursday after the company said had received a subpoena from the federal government related to government price reporting and rebate payments in its most recent 10-K.The biotech company's shares fell almost 2%, to $262.25 apiece after hours.According to the company's 10K filed Feb. 2, Biogen received a subpoena from the federal government on Dec. 5 on how it reported prices to the government, its rebate payments and co-pay assistance programs for several drugs, including Avonex, Tecfidera, Tysabri and Plegridy.