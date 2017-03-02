Employer:
80.5
Regulatory Filings Reveal
Biogen
(
BIIB
) is Being Investigated Over MS Drug Prices
2/3/2017
Biogen fell slightly after hours Thursday after the company said had received a subpoena from the federal government related to government price reporting and rebate payments in its most recent 10-K.
The biotech company's shares fell almost 2%, to $262.25 apiece after hours.
According to the company's 10K filed Feb. 2, Biogen received a subpoena from the federal government on Dec. 5 on how it reported prices to the government, its rebate payments and co-pay assistance programs for several drugs, including Avonex, Tecfidera, Tysabri and Plegridy.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
Read at
The Street.com
