A Biohacker Wants To Make A Genetic Upgrade To Dalmatians—But The FDA Isn't On Board Just Yet
2/3/2017 6:04:36 AM
David Ishee is a Mississippi kennel operator with a passion for dogs and a plan to improve them using a gene-editing technology called CRISPR from a modest laboratory he’s built in a plywood shed.
Sound unlikely? It’s serious enough that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in a phone call last week, told Ishee he wouldn’t be able to sell any edited dogs without its approval.
