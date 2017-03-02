Employer:
Life Sciences
Jobs
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
AstraZeneca PLC
(
AZN
) Kills Plans for a Phase III Immuno-Oncology Trial, RSV Drug
2/3/2017 5:59:15 AM
It’s the Q4 clear out and AstraZeneca has pulled the plug on a combo of its immuno-oncology candidate as well as axing a test of its biologic arm’s RSV drug as it sheds some more light on its birds of prey-themed tests in head and neck cancers.
In the “removed from phase 3” box coming out of its presentations on Thursday, Feb. 2 morning, it said it has dropped a late-stage combo treatment of PD-L1 candidate durvalumab and CTLA-4 med tremelimumab (which has seen its own trial setbacks) in a first-line metastatic pancreatic ductal carcinoma (the Alps study).
Read at
Company Press Release
Read at
FierceBiotech
