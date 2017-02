Biogen spun-off of its long-lasting hemophilia drugs as a new company today, but that company -- Bioverativ -- may struggle to deliver breakneck growth this year. Why? Because Shire Plc, Bayer, CSL Ltd., and Novo Nordisk are fighting back against Bioverativ with their own long-lasting factor replacement therapies. Will Bioverativ be able to fend off these deep-pocketed foes?