Patients Treated By Foreign-Educated Doctors Are Less Likely To Die, Harvard Study Reveals

Elderly hospitalized patients treated by doctors who graduated from non-US medical schools are slightly less likely to die within 30 days than those treated by graduates of US medical schools, according to a study published Thursday.The study arrives amid the furor over President Trump’s 90-day ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the United States — an order that prompted concerns that it would block some foreign medical students from training and practicing here. About 1 in 4 US physicians were born abroad, and among internists, the primary care doctors who were the focus of the study, 44 percent graduated from foreign medical schools.