80.5
Patients Treated By Foreign-Educated Doctors Are Less Likely To Die, Harvard Study Reveals
Harvard
Study Reveals
Tweet
2/3/2017
Elderly hospitalized patients treated by doctors who graduated from non-US medical schools are slightly less likely to die within 30 days than those treated by graduates of US medical schools, according to a study published Thursday.
The study arrives amid the furor over President Trump’s 90-day ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the United States — an order that prompted concerns that it would block some foreign medical students from training and practicing here. About 1 in 4 US physicians were born abroad, and among internists, the primary care doctors who were the focus of the study, 44 percent graduated from foreign medical schools.
Read at
STAT
Read at
Wall Street Journal
