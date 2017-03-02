3 Biotechs Breathing Down Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)'s Neck

|
2/3/2017 5:47:54 AM
Most executives prefer to talk about their own companies instead of discussing rivals. However, Bristol-Myers Squibb CEO Giovanni Caforio and other officers spent a lot of time in the company's fourth-quarter earnings call on Thursday talking about products made by other companies, specifically Merck, Roche, and Gilead Sciences. Here's what was said about how these three competitors are putting the squeeze on Bristol-Myers Squibb. (Quotes courtesy of S&P Global Market Intelligence.)
comments powered by