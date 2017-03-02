 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

3 Biotechs Breathing Down Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)'s Neck



2/3/2017 5:47:54 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Most executives prefer to talk about their own companies instead of discussing rivals. However, Bristol-Myers Squibb CEO Giovanni Caforio and other officers spent a lot of time in the company's fourth-quarter earnings call on Thursday talking about products made by other companies, specifically Merck, Roche, and Gilead Sciences. Here's what was said about how these three competitors are putting the squeeze on Bristol-Myers Squibb. (Quotes courtesy of S&P Global Market Intelligence.)

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 